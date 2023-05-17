LIVE TRAFFIC CAM: All SB lanes of I-95 near SR 207 in St. Johns County are closed after crash

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a semi-truck collided with a sedan on I-95 near SR 207 shutting down the southbound lanes of I-95 Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a semi-truck collided with a sedan on I-95 near SR 207 shutting down the southbound lanes of I-95 Wednesday afternoon.

The sedan was heavily damaged and a viewer sent News4JAX these photos. Three people in the sedan had to be extricated including an infant. All have serious injuries and one is being flown to the hospital.

Crash on I-95 at SR 207 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

