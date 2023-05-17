USS Stark: Remembering 37 lives lost 36 years ago

Wednesday marks 36 years since two Iraqi missiles struck the USS Stark in the Persian Gulf, killing 37 sailors.

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Emotional personal accounts, shared memories, 37 names read and 37 bell tolls to remember those lost 36 years ago when two Iraqi missiles struck the USS Stark in the Persian Gulf.

Naval Station Mayport held its annual remembrance ceremony Wednesday to honor those who lost their lives on that tragic day.

Despite the attack, the heroic actions of the crew saved the ship. Together, survivors shared their stories during the ceremony. William McLoud recalled his dramatic escape.

“I went up the ladder right where the missiles had exploded,” McLoud said. “Long story short, I ended up crawling around. Thought I couldn’t get out. Something made me crawl again, and I ended up crawling out of the hole.”

But with that courage, came survivor’s guilt years later. McLoud said for him, connecting with others has helped.

“Ninety percent of the healing actually came from healing with them,” McLoud said. “Talking to these guys and expressing the emotions that you still have.”

A man who left the ship the morning of the attack told News4JAX his replacement was killed in action that day.

“Survivor’s guilt. Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve, that kind of thing,” said Bernard Martin. “And it led me to go into the Army after I left the Navy, and I wound up… this young man sitting behind me, Richard Coin, he had joined the Army also. We both, it’s just one of those things that you have this survivor’s guilt—and you think you’re making up for something, but it does nothing to make up. It honors the sacrifice.”

Several survivors said coming to events like Wednesday’s ceremony helps them heal.

For survivors like Armando Asencio, it’s hard to believe 36 years have gone by.

“It’s been a long time, but it’s always there. Every day. We remember those that are not here with us,” Asencio said.

Among those not here is Quartermaster Vernon Foster. His wife, Dr. Ernestine Foster, spoke Wednesday, honoring his memory and legacy.

“He was a man that loved his country, loved his family. And he was reaching to be whoever God called him to be,” Foster said.

The program concluded with a rifle salute to honor the brave heroes who gave everything.