Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to launch presidential campaign next week, reports say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign next week, according to the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters and CNN.

Sources close to DeSantis said he plans to officially file with the Federal Election Commission to formalize his presidential candidacy.

A more formal launch is expected the following week — on May 29 — in his hometown of Dunedin.

When asked about his plans earlier this week, DeSantis said he still has a “couple more things left” before announcing his decision. That includes signing the budget.

On Monday, his political operation moved out of the state GOP headquarters into a new office in Tallahassee. This triggered a federal campaign law that requires him to register as a candidate and designate a campaign committee within 15 days.

Former President Donald Trump is already treating DeSantis as if he’s running for the GOP nomination.

Over the last few months, Trump has called out DeSantis, criticizing his legislative record and comparing polling numbers. He even called out the governor for not rallying enough support for Daniel Davis who lost to Donna Deegan as mayor of Jacksonville on Tuesday.

If DeSantis does throw his hat into the ring, he would be the 6th GOP candidate. The others include Trump, Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (rama-swam-ee) and conservative personality Larry Elder.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden announced last week he would seek re-election. The other two candidates are lawyer Robert Kennedy and author Marianne Williamson.