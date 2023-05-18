Large police presence at apartment complex in Charter Point area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are trying to get two people out of an apartment at the Gregory Cove apartment complex in the Charter Point area, residents told News4JAX.

Some residents also said they have been told by police to evacuate their apartments because of the situation.

A resident, Michael Mims, said that being told to evacuate made him realize how serious this situation could be.

“I was scared, I am really emotional right now. I’m just really scared because I do not know what is about to happen,” Mims said.

News4JAX has reached out to JSO for information.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.