IRS expected to fill more than 200 customer service positions in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re looking for a job this summer, the Internal Revenue Service is searching to fill over 200 customer service positions in Jacksonville.

The hiring event will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton on 2101 Dixie Clipper Drive.

No appointments are needed to attend the event but attendees are urged to create an account on USAjobs.com before arriving.

Job seekers are also asked to bring their resume, college transcripts (if applicable) and two forms of ID such as a driver’s license or birth certificate.

The IRS is looking for candidates to hire for entry-level contact representative positions. Applicants aren’t required to have tax expertise, and the starting salary begins at $33,000 and increases from there.

Full-time positions are Monday through Friday. The IRS offers competitive pay and benefits, which include steady, set work schedules, paid vacations, and paid sick days. There is also on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.

There will be opportunities for in-person interviews. Applicants may also receive a recruitment incentive that requires a one-year service agreement.

For more information, visit jobs.irs.gov.