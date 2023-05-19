Jacksonville man wanted in connection to Miami Beach murder arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in North Miami Beach was arrested in Jacksonville Wednesday evening.

Louis Redmon is accused of killing 39-year-old Hershey Schwartz, who was a well-known member of the Orthodox Jewish Community, just days before his wedding in February.

According to investigators, Schwartz had a habit of leaving his house early in the morning. Police said the shooting was an incident of Schwartz being in the wrong place at the wrong time. When his body was found, his wallet, firearm and cell phone were missing.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partners, Local 10 News Miami, surveillance video showed Redmon looking into Schwartz’s SUV and opening the door, leading to a struggle. The warrant states that Redmon then backed away and shot Schwartz.

Police said Redmon had been staying at a North Miami Beach hotel before the shooting. Police also say cell phone records showed that after the shooting, calls and text messages were placed from Schwartz’s phone to numbers registered to Redmon’s girlfriend.

According to police, Redmon spoke with his girlfriend via Instagram video call and told her general descriptions of the crime.

Redmon was taken into custody Wednesday at the Kings Ridge Apartment complex.

Neighbors told News4JAX that the Jacksonville police showed up in full force to arrest the 23-year-old living in a second-floor apartment.

One neighbor said she wasn’t sure what was going on when she saw all the heavily armed officers taking Redmon into custody.

“My concern was for my mother. She was sitting outside. She’s 99 years old, and I didn’t want her to get hurt over this foolery,” she said.

According to court documents, Redmon was convicted of grand theft and illegally possessing a firearm three years ago.