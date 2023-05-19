JSO searching for missing endangered 94-year-old last seen on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 94-year-old man who is reported to have Dementia is missing Friday on Jacksonville’s westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO is searching for Hubert Mignott after his family reported him missing. He was last seen near the 6700 block of 103 Street.

Mignott is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Mignott’s whereabouts, please call 904-630-0500 or 911.