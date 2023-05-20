Valdosta man charged with DUI after semi crashes, overturns into northbound lanes of I-75 in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Valdosta man was arrested and charged with drinking under the influence after a Saturday morning Alachua County crash that caused a semi to overturn and block multiple lanes on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The semi, which was toting frozen food products, was headed south on I-75, near mile marker 403 just after 8:30 a.m. when it veered off the road onto the median and smashed through the guardrail.

FHP said the semi overturned and collided with a U-Haul truck that was driving north on the highway, and the semi’s trailer blocked the northbound lanes of I-75.

The 42-year-old semitruck driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The U-Haul driver was uninjured.

Two lanes of I-75 were closed during recovery efforts.

The semi-driver was arrested and taken into custody.