1 dead in mobile home fire on Jacksonville’s Westside, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to a fire in Jacksonville Heights.
According to JFRD, crews responded to a mobile home on McGlothin Street just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.
One person died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations.
