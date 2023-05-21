83º

1 dead in mobile home fire on Jacksonville’s Westside, JFRD says

Kyle Ashley, Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to a fire in Jacksonville Heights.

According to JFRD, crews responded to a mobile home on McGlothin Street just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

One person died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations.

