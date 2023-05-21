Multiple shots fired at memorial in Northwest Jacksonville for teen murdered last week

Shooting at memorial event for teen shot and killed last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police were called to a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood Sunday afternoon after shots rang out during a memorial for a teen who was killed in a shooting last week.

Effee Street in the Moncrief Park area was blocked off by police as they investigated the situation, and multiple evidence markers lined the street as a reminder of what happened.

Neighbors told News4JAX that a memorial was being held for a teen who was shot and killed. A family member said they noticed a suspicious car circling the block then shots were fired.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she lives doors from where the shooting took place.

“All I heard was gunshots. Approximately around anywhere from 13 to 15 gunshots, and I heard screaming so I just dived on the floor and got my phone and called 9-1-1,” she said.

She also said she just moved to the area last month.

Police are investigating.