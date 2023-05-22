382 kittens in 19 days: Jacksonville Humane Society calls for community’s help with influx of kittens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is asking for the community’s help in saving the lives of underage kittens.

So far in 2023, JHS has taken in 626 kittens, and 382 of those came in the last 19 days, according to a release.

The public can by becoming temporary foster parents (bringing kittens into their homes and raising them until they are 8 weeks of age).

JHS provides all medical care along with food and other supplies. When the kittens are of the right age and weight, they return to JHS to have spay/neuter surgery and find new, loving homes.

Foster homes are lifesaving for kittens of all ages.

JHS encourages people interested in adopting a kitten to consider fostering first. Foster families receive special perks, including their “pick of the litter” to adopt a kitten in their foster care once they are of age and a waived adoption fee for their first kitten adoption.

“This is our busiest time of year for kittens, and it isn’t going to slow down any time soon,” Denise Deisler, JHS CEO, said. “However, there is no place like Jacksonville when it comes to helping pets in need! We are excited to welcome new volunteer foster parents to this amazing community of helpers.”

Community members are also asked to remember “Don’t Kitnap” recommendations when they find kittens - stop, watch and wait for the mother cat to return. A kitten’s best chance at survival is to stay with their mother cat, she is likely nearby and waiting for you to leave.

Community members who are not able to foster but still want to help kittens in need are encouraged to donate kitten care items to JHS. Most-needed items can be viewed and ordered directly from our Amazon wishlist and shipped to the shelter.

For more information, visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-725-8766.