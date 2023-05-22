74º

Local News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 eastbound closed due to accident

STAFF, WJXT

Tags: Traffic
Traffic alert (Florida 511)

Jacksonville, Fla. – I-10 eastbound lanes at mile marker 335 are completely closed due to a traffic accident.

Traffic is now being diverted to Hammond Boulevard. You’re asked to avoid the area for now.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.