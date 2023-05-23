Cowboy on horseback lassoes runaway cow on highway

Michigan State Police sprung into action on Sunday when they got word about a runaway cow that might head into traffic along I-75 in Oakland County near Detroit.

MICHIGAN – Holy cow!

State troopers blocked off the road just in case. Then suddenly, the cow appeared with some real-life cowboys trailing behind.

The cow crossed onto the highway but the wranglers eventually caught up with it. No one was hurt.

The cow initially got stuck in a gravel pit in holly township. The cowboys managed to free it but were concerned it might take off.

The cow did just that, leading the cowboys on a real-life adventure.

The cow is now back home safe in its pasture.