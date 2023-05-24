Family still searching for answers 1 year after Raines High football standout killed after graduation

Family shared these photos of Rashaud Fields. The one in the center is one of the last photos his family has of him. It was taken just after he graduated from Raines High School, just hours before he was killed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends of a Raines High School football star killed hours after his graduation held a candlelight vigil in his memory on Tuesday.

Rashaud Fields was gunned down one year ago and police still have not announced any arrests.

The Fields family and local organizations are still asking for the community’s help.

His family is asking for the person or people responsible to come forward.

Fields was killed just a few hours after he received his high school diploma.

MORE: ‘Justice is coming’: More tips come in surrounding death of teen killed hours after graduation

Dozens of Rashaud’s family and close friends gathered at his gravesite to remember his life.

“This day last year Rashaud was so happy to graduate, and he was happy to let all his friends know he made it,” said Janice Fields, Rashaud’s mom.

His family still looking for closure and asking the community to say something.

“I need someone to come up and say something because everything you do it affects someone else. So you’re affecting other family members that you’re not even aware of,” a family member said.

Janice Fields left a message for the person responsible.

“If you didn’t mean to, turn yourself in. I forgive you. I promise I forgive you. Because I heard you didn’t mean to do it,” she said.

There is still a $13,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.