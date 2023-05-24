Honor your fallen loved one this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is May 29 this year and News4JAX wants to help honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America.

We are creating a special ‘Memorial Day’ category on SnapJAX and we’d love it if you would share a photo and a few details of a loved one who gave their life in the Armed Forces. Here’s how:

Go to www.News4JAX.com/SnapJAX

Click the ‘Channel’ dropdown box under the map and choose ‘Events’

Select the ‘Memorial Day’ category next to it

Tell us your loved one’s name, the branch of the military they served in and for how long and any other details you’d liked to share. We will feature some of them throughout our newscasts on Memorial Day.

Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Many volunteers place American flags on the graves of military personnel in national cemeteries.