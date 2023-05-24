76º

Jacksonville Beach Police to receive award for traffic safety program

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Jacksonville Beach traffic

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will be recognized in an awards ceremony this summer in Orlando. The agency was notified by the Florida Law Enforcement Liaison Program and the Florida Department of Transportation that it placed within the top three rankings based on agency size.

The Florida Law Enforcement Liaison Traffic Safety Challenge recognizes JBPD for its efforts in developing and implementing a comprehensive traffic safety program that is designed to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.

The awards ceremony is Friday, July 28 in Orlando.

