Meet the trapper who removed a 10-foot alligator from a Jacksonville elementary school

Mike Dragich, licensed alligator trapper, joins us to discuss how he uses the attention from his gator videos to to use attention to help his nonprofit Project Savior Outdoors to fight PTSD and veteran suicide.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down with Mike Dragich, a licensed Florida alligator trapper, on The Morning Show Wednesday.

Dragich, alongside Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employees, trapped and removed a 10-foot alligator that was spotted in the parking lot of St. Clair Evans Academy on Moncrief Road on Sunday.

Dragich discussed with News4JAX how he uses the attention from his trapper videos to help his nonprofit “Project Savior Outdoors” to fight PTSD and veteran suicide.

The trapper also shares his life story with others on social media, proving you are not your past. In his late teens, Dragich was shot. He turned his life around after joining the Marines and is now a successful businessman, husband, father, MMA fighter and alligator trapper, according to HHA USA.

