River City Pride makes list of ‘best Pride parades and festivals in the U.S. to celebrate LGBTQ rights’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s River City Pride organization was recognized as one of the biggest and best Pride parades and festivals in the U.S. by Timeout.com.

Timeout, a guide to the best art and entertainment, food and drink, attractions, hotels and things to do in the world’s greatest cities, listed Jacksonville as the 12th best pride in the United States.

“What’s better than Pride in June? Pride in June and October!” TimeOut wrote.

River City Pride is known to host events throughout the year, including during Pride Month in June and when the organization hosts its parade and festival in October. The parade and festival draw thousands of community members who line the roads to experience love and friendship.

