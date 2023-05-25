AAA provides free towing service for Memorial Day weekend

AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for the Independence Day weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA will provide a free towing service called, ‘Tow to Go’ in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA also said it could rescue more than 483,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this weekend, so the service would help in that regard as well.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program.

When they’re called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

Since the beginning of the program, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26th to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30th.

Free confidential rides available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

Guidelines

Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26th to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30th.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

If you need to use this service this weekend, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246