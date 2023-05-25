Jaguars cut kicker Riley Patterson, sign former Broncos kicker Brandon McManus

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Riley Patterson (10) and his team celebrate his game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second of an NFL wild-card football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-30. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the heroes from the Jacksonville Jaguars improbable postseason run last season has been cut.

Kicker Riley Patterson, who hit a 36-yard field goal to complete a 27-point wild-card comeback win against the Los Angeles Charges, was waived, the team announced Thursday.

To take his place, the Jaguars announced they have signed former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. He was released by the Broncos earlier this week after nine seasons with the team.

McManus has appeared in 144 games since 2014. In his nine seasons, McManus, 31, has converted 81.4% (223-of-274) of his field goal attempts and his 40 made field goals of 50-plus yards are third-most in the NFL over that time span.

McManus was 28-of-36 (77.8%) in field goal attempts last season, his first year since 2017 that he made under 80% of his field goal attempts, ESPN reported.

In the 2015-16 season, he helped Denver win Superbowl 50, converting all three of his field goal attempts in the Broncos 24-10 victory against Carolina.