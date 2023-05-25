JSO looking for 6-week-old in Northwest Jacksonville

Missing infant, Armoni Francis, was last seen with Kondwani Thomas on Wednesday night, JSO says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing infant, Armoni Francis, on the City’s North-Westside.

Officers have been searching for the 6-week-old since just before 11 on Wednesday night.

The infant was last seen with Kondwani Thomas,43, at a home on West 14th Street.

The two are not related, according to JSO.

Thomas was last seen leaving the house with the infant, carrying a blue and black diaper bag.

JSO wants to know where both of them are and is concerned for their safety.

Anyone that sees or who knows the whereabouts of Kondwani or Armoni is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.