1 dead after stabbing at Normandy apartment complex

Brie Isom, Reporter

Police at Lenox Avenue on Thursday night (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a stabbing Thursday night inside of an apartment on Lenox Avenue in the Normandy area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe an argument happened at the apartment before the stabbing.

Three men, who were inside the apartment at the time, have been taken into custody for questioning, JSO said.

JSO is asking for anyone with information related to the incident to reach out to them at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

