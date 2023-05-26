71º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Crowds, rip currents expected at Jacksonville-area beaches over Memorial Day weekend

Rip currents can be deadly.

Brie Isom, Reporter

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
Rip currents form along beaches, but pools don't have the same factors

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – As a nor’easter heads through our area Friday, beachgoers will see some impacts at local beaches.

A rip current warning was in effect at Jacksonville Beach on Friday. The waves were large — a bouy noted 10-foot waves.

Rip currents can be deadly. Rip currents are dangerous because they can pull unprepared swimmers away from shore and into deeper offshore waters. They become especially dangerous when swimmers panic and struggle against the current while being pulled farther and farther away from the beach.

Related: Rip currents: Jacksonville’s No. 1 weather-related killer locally

If you’re a good swimmer and are taking that risk, and you get trapped in a rip current, swim parallel to shore and don’t panic. If you can’t swim, don’t be in the water at all on Friday.

Lifeguards are patrolling the beach, but they’re not in their chairs.

Swim up or down the coast

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

email

facebook

twitter

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram