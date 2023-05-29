Here’s what’s open, closed on Memorial Day 2023?

(Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front of each headstone for "Flags-In" at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Thursday, May 25, 2023, to honor the Nation's fallen military heroes ahead of Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before you head out the door to do your normal Monday morning routine, remember, it’s Memorial Day, and some businesses may be closed.

Many government offices and schools will be closed Monday. Libraries will also be closed.

The US postal service will not deliver mail, and post offices will also be closed. UPS and FedEx will be closed as well.

Most banks will be closed, but ATMs and online banking will be available.

Most retailers will remain open, like Walmart, Target and most grocery stores, however, Costco will be closed and will reopen Tuesday.