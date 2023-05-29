LIVE: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery

A look at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2023.

At 11 a.m., President Biden and the First Lady will participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Vice President and the Second Gentleman will attend.

At 11:15 a.m., the President will deliver the Memorial Day Address at the 155th National Memorial Day Observance at Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery.

Remarks are also expected from Sec. Austin.

Click the play button above for a live look at the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.