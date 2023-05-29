Orlando woman who crashed into water, almost hit child on Florida beach accused of DUI: deputies

SUV in the water at Smyrna Dunes Park.

An Orlando woman faces DUI and reckless driving charges after she crashed her vehicle into the inlet in Smyrna Dunes Park, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 26-year-old driver “plowed into the water” after driving 50 mph past beachgoers and almost hit a child on Saturday in New Smyrna Beach.

Today, witnesses at Smyrna Dunes Park reported a reckless driver plowed into the water after speeding 50mph past beachgoers, almost hitting a child. Driver Sarah Ramsammy, 26, Orlando, is charged with DUI (0.153 BAC), reckless driving & failure to obey a traffic control device. pic.twitter.com/3WbMqc5vrO — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 28, 2023

Deputies said she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.153 and faces charges of DUI, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic control device, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office.

Bodycam video shows Ramsammy asking a deputy, “And why am I going to jail?’

The deputy politely tells her, “Right now I think you’re driving under the influence,” to which Ramsammy only replies, “OK.”

Ramsammy was released on $1,500 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.