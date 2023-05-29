Welcome News4JAX Sports Anchor and Reporter Alessandra Pontbriand to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The newest member of News4JAX will be joining Jamal St. Cyr, Justin Barney and the rest of the sports team in covering high school and college games, telling stories of local athletes, following the Jumbo Shrimp, the Icemen and of course the Jaguars.

Alessandra Pontbriand joined WJXT-4 as a sports anchor and reporter in May 2023.

“I am so excited to join the extremely talented sports team at WJXT,” Pontbriand said. “It has always been a goal of mine to cover professional sports and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to cover the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Alessandra graduated from The University of Alabama with a master’s degree in Sports Business Management and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. While studying, she also worked at WVUA 23 TV in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As the weekend sports anchor, Alessandra covered the Southeastern Conference, The University of Alabama, and Auburn University.

“Graduating from the University of Alabama, I feel right at home in the SEC. I am so happy to return to the conference I began my career covering,” Pontbriand said. “I am also so excited to tell stories about all of the talented local high school programs that make Jacksonville known as one of the most competitive areas for high school athletics around the country.”

She spent the past two-and-a-half years as the sports anchor and reporter at WICS/WRSP TV in Springfield, Ill. While in Central Illinois, Alessandra covered sports on every level from local high schools to the Big Ten Conference and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Alessandra is an avid runner and she has completed a half marathon. She is born and raised in New York and is excited to explore Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia!

If you see Alessandra around town, be sure to welcome her with a nice, loud DUUUVAL!