Gas prices increase as millions of Americans travel for Memorial Day

Florida gas prices increased slightly last week as an estimated 2.1 million Floridians were forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

The average price of gas on Memorial Day in Florida was $3.41 per gallon, which was the seventh-highest Memorial Day gas price in 20 years. This year’s average was $1.16 per gallon less than last year’s holiday, AAA said.

“Florida gas prices dipped down to $3.38 per gallon last week but rebounded a few pennies per gallon by the holiday weekend,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Pump prices are likely to fluctuate like this throughout the summer travel season. However, we may have already seen the highest prices of this year, unless a major hurricane affects refinery operations along the gulf coast.”

The cheapest gas in Florida is the Mobil and Circle K gas station on Blanding Boulevard for $2.99 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Florida’s daily average price reached a 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon on April 21st. Last year, Florida gas prices reached an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon in June 2022, according to AAA. During that time, oil prices reached $123.70 per barrel, due to the effects Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had on global oil supplies.