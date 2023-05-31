AAA survey shows only 56% of Floridians would leave for a Category 3 hurricane or higher

As hurricane season approaches, it’s important to start thinking about your family’s evacuation plan and stocking up on hurricane supplies.

AAA has released new findings from its annual hurricane season survey to help you start thinking about the potential for a big storm hitting your neighborhood.

According to the survey, about 1-in-5 Florida residents do not make advanced preparations for hurricane season or severe weather. Also concerning, 24% said they would ignore warnings to evacuate in the event of a hurricane. Of those who would evacuate, more than half said they would not leave their homes unless an approaching hurricane was a Category 3 or stronger.

Why Floridians would ignore evacuation warnings according to AAA survey

40 % − Want to stay in case there’s damage to their home or property that they can fix.

30 % − Can’t bring their pets/Don’t have a safe option for them.

22 % − Believe the storm will turn away from their direction.

18 % − Don’t know where to go.

17 % − Fear of looting after the storm.

15% − Financial reasons (e.g., can’t afford a hotel).

“Staying in the path of a potentially deadly storm is just not worth the risk,” said AAA Public Relations Manager Mark Jenkins. “Take steps now to develop an evacuation plan for your family and pets. If you’re worried about property damage, contact your insurance advisor. Having adequate coverage will give you the peace of mind in knowing that anything damaged while you’re gone can be repaired or replaced.”

Important Steps Homeowners Should Take Right Now