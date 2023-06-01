Fish license-free in Florida during two weekends in June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gear up for free fishing days in Florida!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced Thursday they are waiving the licenses for saltwater and freshwater fishing in June.

Florida residents and visitors can go fishing during two license-free weekends: June 3-4 for saltwater and June 10-11 for freshwater.

The FWC encourages everyone to take advantage of these weekends to spend time enjoying the beautiful Florida waters.

“Fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and experience Florida’s abundant fishing opportunities,” said Roger Young, FWC’s Executive Director. “License-free fishing weekends allow Floridians and visitors to get outdoors, connect with nature and create lasting memories with family and friends.”

During the license-free weekends, all bag limits, size limits and fishing regulations still apply. Anglers must also follow all other fishing rules, such as gear restrictions, seasons and closures.

Click here for more information.