4 stabbed at Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant, conditions unclear: SJSO

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – A stabbing incident that left four people injured occurred at a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant Saturday afternoon, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mr. Chubby’s Wings on Valley Circle.

News4JAX received several calls about heavy police activity in the area.

It’s unclear the condition of the injured individuals, but officials said they were all transported to the hospital.

This is an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects, according to SJSO.

SJSO said it will not hold a briefing about the investigation.