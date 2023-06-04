Large party in Lake Butler ends with 1 shot, multiple law enforcement agencies working to control crowd

One person was shot at a pop-up party at Lakeside Park in Lake Butler, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that hundreds of people from Alachua County came to Lakeside Park for the party. According to deputies, attendees were blocking roads, resisting law enforcement and refusing orders.

According to a video obtained by News4JAX, the party drew over 500 people, who were drinking and doing drugs, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the party and attempted to close down the park when someone shot off multiple rounds of gunfire.

One person was hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The post said as deputies cleared the park, people started to disperse in other areas of Lake Butler, which caused the crowd to grow to over 1,000 people.

The sheriff’s office said to get rid of the large crowd, it used chemical agents such as pepper spray.

Multiple surrounding law enforcement agencies assisted in getting the crowd under control.

Multiple arrests were made.

UCSO is investigating.