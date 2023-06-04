Motorcyclist dies after hitting pole on Lane Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead Sunday after a motorcycle accident on Lane Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the man was driving south around 3 p.m. when he lost control and ran off the road, causing him to crash into a sign, a utility pole and a small fence.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to the hospital, where he died.

The southbound lanes on Lane Ave. will also be closed for another hour, according to JSO.

This is the 15th traffic fatality involving a motorcycle, making it the 75th traffic fatality in Duval County.