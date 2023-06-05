LIVE launch at 11:47 a.m.: SpaceX launches resupply mission to space station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Falcon 9 launch set for Monday morning is SpaceX’s 28th commercial resupply mission, this time taking off from Launch Complex 39A. Originally scheduled for Saturday before being pushed to Sunday around noon, CRS-SpX28 is now expected to launch at 11:47 a.m. Monday after it was delayed as far due to high winds in the booster recovery area on Sunday, according to SpaceX.

