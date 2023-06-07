Jacksonville police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ after man reports woman’s screams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a photo Wednesday of a car captured on surveillance video and asked anyone with information about the car to contact police.

They said the car was possibly connected to a suspicious incident reported early Wednesday morning.

According to JSO, a man called to say he heard what sounded like a female voice screaming for help at about 3 a.m. Wednesday on South Lenoir Avenue, near Philips Highway, and he saw a black vehicle leaving the area during the incident.

“We are attempting to gather further information related to this report and are attempting to identify and locate the potential victim involved to ascertain her safety,” JSO said in a news release.

The pictured vehicle was captured on surveillance video in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the pictured vehicle is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.