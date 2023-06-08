Jacksonville man accused of murder after body found wrapped in plastic in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a missing person’s case that turned into a murder case in 2022.

On Nov. 10, 2022, authorities received a call about a missing person near Lenoir Avenue. Later that day, the body of a 47-year-old man was found in water in Brantley County, Georgia, JSO said.

According to Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, something suspicious was reported on Nov. 9 on a bridge on White Ford Road. Deputies learned that the suspicious item was a body of a man wrapped in plastic. Deputies called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation, who also contacted JSO because the body of the man was from Jacksonville.

The JSO Homicide Unit took over the investigation. A warrant was issued and Timothy Peeples, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the case.

He is charged with murder, abuse of a dead body, tampering with evidence, and four counts of false imprisonment on two adults and two minors.

He’s been in jail on unrelated charges since February.