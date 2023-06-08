Jacksonville Zoo welcomes newest cub for first time in 10 years

For the first time in 10 years, the Zoo has welcomed a jaguar cub!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens revealed some pretty pawsome cuteness Thursday.

A baby jaguar is the newest addition to its big cat community in a decade. The cub was born on April 7 and has been spending quality time with first-time mother and father, Babette and Harry.

The little one will join the Range of the Jaguar exhibit after it has grown a little more, the zoo said, but in the meantime, you can visit the Lost Temple herp house to view behind the scene video of mom and baby snuggling in their cozy dens.

The zoo has not revealed a name for the baby jag.

The zoo partners with Rupununi Wildlife Research Unit, a critical participant in the effort to better understand interactions between livestock and jaguars to create local solutions that mitigate human-to-jaguar conflict.