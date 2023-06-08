JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Wrestling Con is Florida’s annual celebration of pro wrestling fandom. Wrestling icons, attractions and live wrestling matches are spread out over two days, June 10-11 at the Jacksonville fairgrounds.

Guest include Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Bryan Danielson, Ken Shamrock, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and more. News4JAX pro wrestling podcast, “Going Ringside with The Local Station” is going live from River City Wrestling Con Saturday, June 10, at 4:00 p.m. on News4JAX+, News4JAX.com and News4JAX YouTube.

Host Scott Johnson will be at the event both days and will be interviewing the top names in wrestling. He’ll also show us the merchandise, the fans, and the live wrestling matches. Scott is also going to be bringing you coverage of this event in upcoming episodes of “Going Ringside”.

But, for the first time ever, we will be taking the popular podcast live on the News4JAX digital channels Saturday afternoon. So, make sure to tune in, then look for future episodes on News4JAX.com, News4JAX+ and News4JAX YouTube!