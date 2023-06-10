JFRD rescues person from house fire in Murray Hill

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – One person is in the hospital with serious injuries, after a fire at a home on Wolfe Street, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD arrived on the scene just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Rescue crews say a person was found in a bedroom and was pulled from the home.

JFRD says the fire was caused by an electrical issue stemming from an outlet in another bedroom.

It’s unclear if there was anything plugged in.

Firefighters were able to put out that fire quickly, but it sent plumes of smoke inside the home, including the attic and bedroom where that person was found.

That person is in serious condition due to smoke inhalation.