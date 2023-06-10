Shootout at McDonald’s drive-thru

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office reported two people were shot at a McDonald’s on University Boulevard in the Lakewood area shortly after 3 a.m.

They said there was an argument between a McDonald’s worker and a customer.

The argument got so heated that the customer got out of their car and pistol-whipped the McDonald’s employee through the drive-thru window, according to JSO.

Police said at some point after that, the employee who also had a gun with them came out of the building.

There were shots fired between the two men.

The McDonald’s employee was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The customer was shot in the arm. He took himself to the hospital and is being treated for non- life-threatening injuries.

JSO is working to find out who fired the first shot and what the argument was about.

Police are interviewing someone who was not involved but may have been a witness.

News4Jax is working to learn more.

We will bring those updates to you when we do.