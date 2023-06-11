Live from the ring: ‘Going Ringside’ takes podcast to meet global wrestling icons who once descended on Jacksonville

Host Scott Johnson took his podcast to Florida's annual celebration of pro wrestling fandom, where he interviewed wrestling icons, talked about wrestling history and gave viewers an inside look on the world of wrestling.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time in News4JAX history, ‘Going Ringside’ took the pro wrestling podcast to the ultimate world of wrestling for fandom at the annual River City Wrestling Con at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds in a live podcast event.

Click the video above to watch the full podcast.

In the hour-long live show, host Scott Johnson interviewed wrestling icons such as Arn Anderson, Ron Simmons, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Bryan Danielson, Ken Shamrock, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and more.

The podcast also included some impromptu action that took place when The Boogeyman walked past the table and Scott snagged an interview.

The pro wrestler left children with the following message when Scott asked him if he scared any children at the event.

“I want to scare all the kids into doing the right thing,” The Boogeyman said. “Keep your room clean, honor your mother and father. Do your homework. Eat your spinach. Do your push-ups, and say your prayers.” He ended his message with a menacing laugh.

River City Wrestling Con is a two-day event that started back in 2019 to capture the culture of wrestling and entertainment while providing family-friendly fun.

Tune in to the podcast on News4JAX.com, News4JAX+ and News4JAX YouTube as Scott will bring exclusive event coverage in the upcoming episodes.

Host Scott Johnson snags an impromptu interview with The Boogeyman (WJXT)

River City Wrestling Con is Florida’s annual celebration of pro wrestling fandom. Wrestling icons, attractions and live wrestling matches are spread out over two days, June 10-11 at the Jacksonville fairgrounds.

Melina and Abdullah the Butcher receive some "Going Ringside" merch (WJXT)

Host Scott Johnson and Bryan Danielson (WJXT)