JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Sunday afternoon after he was driving on Yellow Bluff Road and lost control of the vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man was driving south on Yellow Bluff Rd. near Eagle Bend Boulevard around 4: 30 p.m. when for unspecified reasons, he lost control and struck a power pole.

He died at the scene, JSO said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This makes the 76th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.