‘We have a lot of momentum’: LGBTQ+ community, supporters come together to protest, vigil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two events were held Sunday to honor the LGBTQ+ community and protest recent legislation, which eventgoers say is anti-trans.

Chants rang out near the Acosta Bridge as dozens gathered for the Acosta Bridge Pride March. It’s the third year the event was held.

“When LGBTQ rights are under attack. What do we do? Stand up fight back. When Trans rights are under attack what do we do, Stand up fight back,” Angie Nixon chanted.

The events were about showing each other and the broader community that voices from minority groups need to be heard and that it’s important to make everyone feel like they have a place to be welcomed.

Due to the weather, people didn’t walk across the bridge but that didn’t stop them from gathering together and showing support.

Amy Glassman, an organizer of the event said it was also about making sure they honored pride month and the people who came before them to make a month like June so meaningful.

“Our LGBTQ plus community and our allies can come together and raise our voices and protest of the hate legislation in the state that’s currently targeting trans people and also celebrate our community,” Amy Glassman said.

The event also honored the 49 lives lost at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, where Monday marks seven years since the mass shooting.

Moms Demand Action spoke out about gun violence.

“To me, that’s one of the most significant mass shootings in FL. And a hate crime. And especially right now with the LGBTQ+ community being under attack, even though we planned this a year ago. It felt like we were right on time,” Dianne Larson said.

Glassman said the fact that people showed up today to support LGBTQ+ events means the world to people in her community.

“I think right now we have a lot of momentum in this city and a lot of optimism with new leadership taking place,” Glassman said.

One thing that was mentioned during both events was the message of just making sure everyone looks out for one another.