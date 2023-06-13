Beat the heat this summer with these helpful tips

More than 700 people die every year in the U.S. from heat-related illnesses, according to the CDC. While the heat can affect anyone, people 65 and older are more at-risk. Anyone with high blood pressure, and people who work outside.

With temperatures seemingly stuck in the 90s this week, it’s important to understand that unless you’re careful, the heat can get the better of you.

More than 700 people die every year in the U.S. from heat-related illnesses, according to the CDC.

While the heat can affect anyone, people 65 and older are more at-risk, anyone with high blood pressure, and people who work outside.

Signs of heat exhaustion

Sweating a lot

Having clammy skin

Turning pale

Having a “fast-weak” pulse

Feeling cold

If you’re experiencing any of these signs, experts say to immediately get out of the heat, loosen clothes, and take a cool bath. Also, sip water to slowly cool down your body.

Dr. Kristina Butler with Mayo Clinic said if you have to get outside at some point during the day, try to avoid the hottest part.

“Waking up a little bit earlier to enjoy the sunrise and maybe spending a more time outside over the sunset because Those moments of less extreme heat can allow us to be outside enjoying fresh air but also being safe,” Butler said.

Heat strokes are another worry; they’re considered a medical emergency. It occurs when someone’s body reaches 103-degrees or higher.

Symptoms of heat stroke

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

If these are your symptoms, call 911.

While waiting on emergency crews, move to a cooler place, and apply cool cloths to your body, and it’s suggested to not drink any water.

Another thing to look out for is cramps, you may experience heavy sweating during exercise along with muscle pain, or spasms.

If you experience these, move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink and wait for cramps to stop.