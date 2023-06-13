Police name suspect in deadly stabbing on Edgewood Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have identified a suspect in the deadly stabbing that happened near Value Pawn on Edgewood Avenue Sunday, June 4. After following up on evidence and interviewing witnesses, police identified the suspect as Steve Kent Ziegler, 62. A warrant has been issued for Ziegler for murder.

A 59-year-old man died on the scene from multiple stab wounds.

Police ask that you do not approach Ziegler if you see him, but instead call JSO or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.