Duval County School Board superintendent search could take many more months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County School Board members will take the next steps in hiring a new superintendent Wednesday with a workshop to get a look at an anticipated timeline for the search and all that must happen for a new superintendent to be selected.

And this isn’t going to be a fast process. This search is expected to take up to six months even with help from the Florida School Boards Association.

First, the district has to advertise the opening and will also seek input from the community on what’s needed in the next leader of Duval County schools.

Once qualified applicants are identified, the school board will review their experience, background, hold interviews, and then make an offer. That’s after the board agrees on a candidate.

The process to hire Dr. Diana Greene, which was five years ago, went on for more than seven months.

Right now, six school districts in Florida, including Duval County, are either currently looking for a new superintendent or anticipate having a job opening at some point this year due to separations or retirements.

Twenty-four new superintendents have been appointed throughout the state since 2020.

For the time being, Dr. Dana Kriznar is the acting superintendent. She is expected to be in that position for six months, during the search.