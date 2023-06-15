Tree falls on home on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a round of storms pushed through Duval County, Firefighters arrived at a home on Briarcliff Road to find a tree on the roof and a woman calling for help.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue got the call just before 10 o’clock. The woman was in a bedroom when the tree came down. She was not trapped but she was afraid to leave the room.

Firefighters forced their way through the front door to help the woman leave the house. A tree limb punctured the ceiling.

The Red Cross is helping the woman with a place to stay.