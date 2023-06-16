9-year JSO officer arrested on felony battery warrant from Taylor County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday after a warrant was put out for him by Taylor County deputies, JSO announced.

JSO said the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant for Steven Vereen, who was employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2014. JSO served the warrant Friday morning.

Vereen was arrested on felony battery charges. JSO did not say why Vereen was facing those charges.

He was suspended with pay while the criminal case is pending.

This makes the sixth JSO officer arrest of the year.