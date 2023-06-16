Veterans Affairs police officers to use body, dash cams by end of year

All Department of Veterans Affairs police officers will begin using body cameras and dash cameras by the end of year.

The cameras will automatically start recording if an officer’s firearm is drawn or if emergency lights are activated by the end of the year.

The cameras will be implemented in phases starting on June 20 to the nearly 4,700 officers that work to protect patients, visitors and staff at VA facilities across the country.

The agency says the cameras will increase trust and transparency, and promote de-escalation to avoid use-of-force situations.

A VA spokesperson told News4JAX that the North Florida South Georgia Veterans Health System currently employs 85 VA police officers.

The cameras fall under Executive Order 14074 from President Biden which requires all Federal Law enforcement agencies to use body-worn cameras “...to promote equitable, transparent, accountable, constitutional, and effective law enforcement practices.”