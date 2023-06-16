72º

Deadly crash knocks down utility pole in Confederate Point

Brie Isom, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after their car hit a bus stop bench, which then knocked over a utility pole on Blanding Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken to the hospital, but another died at the scene, JSO said.

No other vehicles were involved.

Power was out on Blanding Boulevard in the Confederate Point area, but according to the JEA outage map, it has been restored.

This marks the 80th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, according to JSO.

